Joseph converted all five of his field-goal attempts and went one-for-two on point-after tries during Sunday's 28-25 victory over the Saints.

Joesph connected on field-goal attempts of 24, 28, 36 and 46 to give the Vikings a 19-14 lead with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, the fourth-year kicker proceeded to miss his next kick, a PAT following a Justin Jefferson rushing touchdown, which allowed the Saints to tie the game at 25 with just under two minutes left. Minnesota countered by marching down the field on a six-play, 53-yard drive that set up Joseph for a game-winning 47-yard field goal. Joseph has missed three kicks over the past two games, but he's still a viable option thanks to Minnesota's potent offense.