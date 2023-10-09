Joseph made both of his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries in the team's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Joseph had only attempted two field goals all season coming into the day, but fortunately for fantasy managers, he saw more action in Week 5 and came through when called upon. The Florida Atlantic product made his first kick from 40 yards out and then followed up with another from 29 yards, making him 4-for-4 on attempts this season. He also remained perfect on PATs, connecting on both and bringing his total on the season to 14-for-14. Next up for Joseph and the Vikings is a divisional matchup with the Bears.