Vikings' Greg Joseph: Makes all three FG attempts
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Joseph went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-3 on point-after tries during Sunday's 29-13 win over Chicago.
Joseph made field goals from 28, 50 and 41 yards which should be a confidence booster after missing attempts from 46 and 50 yards in last week's blowout loss at Green Bay.
