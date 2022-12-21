site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Greg Joseph: Makes game-winning kick
Joseph made his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Week 15's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.
Joseph made a 40-yarder to seal the largest comeback victory in NFL history. With three games remaining, he sports 93 points on the campaign.
