Joseph converted both of his field-goal attempts while going three-for-four on extra point tries in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills.

Joseph made a 27 yard field goal in the second quarter before later adding the game-winning 33 yard try in overtime. The kicker has now gone 13-for-18 on field goals this season, though he is 1-for-6 from 50 plus yards. The missed PAT was his fourth of the year, matching the most he's had in any season over his four year career.