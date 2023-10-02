Joseph made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Panthers.
Joseph has only attempted two field goals on the season, after not seeing any opportunities Sunday, limiting the veteran kickers scoring. Fortunately for fantasy managers, he's remained perfect when called upon, making all 12 of his PATs, and remaining a perfect 2-for-2 on his field-goal attempts. Next up for Joseph and the Vikings is the Chiefs in Week 5.
