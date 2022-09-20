Joseph did not attempt a field goal, but he made his only extra-point try in Monday night's 24-7 loss to the Eagles.
Joseph did all that was required of him on a night that saw Minnesota's offense commit costly mistakes. Through two weeks, he now sports 12 points.
More News
-
Vikings' Greg Joseph: Doesn't miss in season opener•
-
Vikings' Greg Joseph: Standout effort in preseason finale•
-
Vikings' Greg Joseph: Inks tender with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Greg Joseph: Being tendered by Vikings•
-
Vikings' Greg Joseph: Ends season with perfect outing•
-
Vikings' Greg Joseph: Converts 51-yard cold field goal•