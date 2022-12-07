Joseph connected on both of his field-goal attempts, and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets.

Joseph opened the game's scoring with a 51-yard field in the first quarter, while also delivering from 41 yards out late in the second quarter. The 28-year-old has now been successful on 78 percent of his FGA's on the year, while hitting 84 percent of extra-point attempts. He'll work to be perfect again Week 14 against the Lions.