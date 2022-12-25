Joseph converted on both field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during Saturday's 27-24 victory over the Giants.

Joseph capped off the first scoring drive of the game with an extra-point in the first quarter and extended the Vikings' lead to 10-0 in the second quarter with a 40-yard field goal. He added two more PATs before connecting on a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. The 61-yard make was Joseph's career long, and he's now made back-to-back 50-yard tries after missing five straight from that distance.