Joseph made of 2-of-3 field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints.

Joseph has been busy after only seeing two FGAs in the team's first four contests and now has three or more in the team's last five games. Unfortunately, the Florida Atlantic product was unable to connect from 54 yards out early in the fourth quarter; however, he was able to connect from 40 yards on the team's opening drive and again from 33 yards on Minnesota's first drive of the second half. Next up for Jospeh is a trip to Denver for a matchup with the Broncos in Week 11.