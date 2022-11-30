Joseph made both of his field-goal attempts but missed one of his four extra-point tries in Week 12's 33-26 win over the Patriots.

Joseph converted field goals from 30 and 36 yards. However, his missed PAT brought his tally up to five such misses this season and 10 missed kicks overall. Through 11 games, his 72 points place outside the top 15 among kickers league-wide.