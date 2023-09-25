Jospeh made his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers.

Joseph was good from 23 yards out in the second quarter, in what was just his second FGA of the season through three games. He's now 2-for-2 on field goals and 9-for-9 on PATs this season. He'll have the potential for more opportunities in Week 4 against Carolina.