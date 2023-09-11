Joseph made his only field-goal attempt and both of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss versus Tampa Bay.

In a Week 1 game that saw Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense turn the ball over three times and struggle throughout, Joseph didn't see many opportunities to score. His lone field-goal attempt came in the second quarter from 25 yards out, and he remained perfect from under 30 yards (23-for-23) on his career. Minnesota has a tough matchup on tap in Week 2 when they play at Philadelphia on a short week Thursday.