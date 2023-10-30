Joseph converted one of his three field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-10 win at the Packers.

Joseph failed to convert on two kicks for the third straight game in Week 8. In his defense though, one of his field-goal attempts was blocked Sunday, and conditions were unfavorable for special-teams operations as they tend to be in late October in Green Bay. Either way, down the stretch, Minnesota will justifiably expect him to make kicks at a better rate than he has over the last few weeks.