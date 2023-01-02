Joseph went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts while making both of his PAT tries in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Packers.

Joseph made an easy 21-yard field goal early in the first quarter before missing attempts from 46 yards and 50 yards respectively later in the first half. The missed field goals were his first since Week 8, entering Sunday's contest having gone 13-for-13 over the last eight games, including a 61-yard game winner in Week 16 against the Giants. Joseph has had an up-and-down season, converting 23 out of 30 field-goal tries while also missing five extra-point attempts. The kicker will look to get back on track in the Vikings' regular season finale in Week 18 as the team travels to face the Bears.