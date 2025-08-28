Vikings' Harrison Smith: Dealing with personal matter
Smith has been out since Aug. 11 while recovering from a personal matter and will be evaluated by the Vikings on a weekly basis, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Smith remains on Minnesota's active roster but it appears that he could be unavailable Week 1 against the Bears while recovering from a personal matter. He reworked his contract back in March to remain with the Vikings for the 2025 campaign.
