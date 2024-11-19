Smith recorded three solo tackles and two pass breakups, including an interception, in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Titans.
The veteran safety also played on all 55 defensive snaps. Smith now has 53 tackles (32 solo), including 1.0 sacks, seven pass breakups, including two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 2024.
