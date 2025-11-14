Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy (hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
As expected, following McCarthy's return to full practice participation Thursday. He hit his right hand on the helmet of a Baltimore defender during the Week 10 loss, perhaps impacting his accuracy down the stretch, but it sounds like he's throwing passes and taking snaps without any problem 4-5 days later.
More News
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Full practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Limited due to hand injury•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Struggles against Ravens•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Three total TDs in upset win•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: On track for Week 9 start•