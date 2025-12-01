Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that McCarthy doesn't have concussion symptoms anymore and should emerge from the protocol for head injuries if he practices fully Wednesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

If that occurs, McCarthy will resume starting duties Week 14 against the Commanders after sitting out this past Sunday's loss at Seattle, when undrafted rookie Max Brosmer got the nod and stumbled through a 26-0 shutout loss. McCarthy didn't fair much better in his four appearances prior to sitting out Week 13, completing 62 of 118 passes (52.5 percent) for 628 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions and taking 16 carries for 70 yards and one TD during that span.