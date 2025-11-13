McCarthy (right hand) practiced fully Thursday.

McCarthy opened Week 11 prep Wednesday as limited due to a right hand injury, which stemmed from hitting it on the helmet of a Ravens defender while following through on a throw this past Sunday. He's been wearing padding on the hand in question in practice this week, but on Thursday he was able to take snaps under center and also attempt passes, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. McCarthy's ensuing listing of full indicates that he's good to go ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bears.