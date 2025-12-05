McCarthy (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McCarthy cleared concussion protocol Wednesday or Thursday and managed full practice participation throughout the week. There's not much good to say about his 2025 campaign or Minnesota's offense, but they'll at least be at home against a Washington defense that's allowing 254.9 passing yards per game (30th) and 8.7 YPA (32nd). Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that McCarthy had a "great week" of practice.