Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that McCarthy has been placed in the concussion protocol due to symptoms that manifested after Sunday's loss to the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

McCarthy's status for Week 13 must now be considered uncertain, as he won't be eligible to retake the field until he's gained full clearance from the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist. O'Connell confirmed that undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will take first-team reps to begin Week 13 preparations, per Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, and start versus the Seahawks on Sunday if McCarthy is unavailable.