Coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy has made enough progress through the concussion protocol to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

McCarthy reported symptoms of a head injury on the flight back to Minnesota from Green Bay on Sunday, which spurred the Vikings to place him in the concussion protocol. His ability to log at least individual drills at Wednesday's practice would seem to give him a chance to be available for Sunday's game at Seattle, but backup Max Brosmer is handling all the first-team reps at the beginning of Week 13 prep.