Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that McCarthy (ankle) will be the starter for Sunday's game against the Lions and get a full week of practice in preparation for his return to the lineup, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

O'Connell essentially doubled down on the comments he offered Tuesday while speaking with KFAN FM 100.3, as Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, O'Connell specified Wednesday that there is nothing left for McCarthy to do to prove his health, an indication that the second-year pro will not only practice in full but also return to the starting lineup on the road against Detroit after having been inactive for Minnesota's prior five contests due to a right high-ankle sprain. With veteran fill-in Carson Wentz (shoulder) now on IR after having undergone season-ending surgery, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will be positioned as the No. 2 option behind McCarthy going forward.