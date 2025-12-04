McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday, indicating that he's out of the concussion protocol, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

McCarthy emerged from a Week 12 loss at Green Bay with concussion symptoms and entered league protocol, resulting in him missing this past Sunday's defeat in Seattle. After logging full practices Wednesday and Thursday and subsequently holding a media session, he's gained clearance from an independent neurologist and thus is set to return to action Sunday versus the Commanders.