McCarthy (concussion) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

After reporting concussion symptoms following this past Sunday's loss at Green Bay, McCarthy so far has been limited on both of the Vikings' Week 13 injury reports. He likely will need to progress to a full session Friday to give himself an opportunity to be available Sunday at Seattle. Max Brosmer handled first-team reps at Wednesday's practice and would be in line for his first career start this weekend if McCarthy isn't able to gain clearance from an independent neurologist.