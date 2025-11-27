Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Remains limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarthy (concussion) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
After reporting concussion symptoms following this past Sunday's loss at Green Bay, McCarthy so far has been limited on both of the Vikings' Week 13 injury reports. He likely will need to progress to a full session Friday to give himself an opportunity to be available Sunday at Seattle. Max Brosmer handled first-team reps at Wednesday's practice and would be in line for his first career start this weekend if McCarthy isn't able to gain clearance from an independent neurologist.
More News
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: In concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Abysmal numbers in loss•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Struggles continue in Week 11 loss•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Seen warming up with wrap on hand•
-
Vikings' J.J. McCarthy: Cleared to play•