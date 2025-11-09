McCarthy completed 20 of 42 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Ravens. He added five rushes for 48 yards.

McCarthy started the game well, leading the Vikings to an opening-drive touchdown, primarily on the strength of a 62-yard completion to Jalen Nailor. However, it was an up-and-down performance from there, as he turned the ball over twice in three possessions spanning late in the second quarter to early in the third quarter, changing the trajectory of the game. On the other hand, he had three completions of at least 20 yards while also racking up a season-high 48 rushing yards. McCarthy is likely to remain inconsistent considering he has only four career starts, though he has a positive matchup in Week 11 against Chicago.