McCarthy completed 16 of 32 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.

McCarthy turned 19 first-half pass attempts into just 74 yards and threw two interceptions as the Vikings took a 10-3 deficit into the locker room. He didn't complete another pass until less than three minutes remained in the fourth quarter, but McCarthy then proceeded to engineer a go-ahead drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison, which gave the Vikings a 17-16 lead. Chicago answered with a game-winning field goal on the game's final play, overshadowing McCarthy's late-game heroics. The struggling McCarthy has thrown for 158 yards or fewer in four of five starts heading into a Week 12 trip to Green Bay.