Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday that Oliver (foot) will work off to the side at practice this week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Oliver was sidelined for the Week 9 win over the Lions after spraining his foot the game prior, but it now appears he's returning to practice this week. The San Jose State product has caught five of seven targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns through seven contests this season. His practice participation during this week will likely offer the best indication of whether he can return for the Week 10 matchup against the Ravens.