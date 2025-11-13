Oliver (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

A foot injury prevented Oliver from practicing over the past two weeks and caused him to be sidelined for Weeks 9 and 10. His ability to practice in at least a limited capacity indicates that he is progressing in his recover, and head coach Kevin O'Connell relayed to reporters Monday that he expects Oliver to be available for Sunday's NFC North clash against the Bears, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Oliver's return would mean less rotational snaps at tight end would be available for Ben Yurosek and Ben Sims.