It's not clear if Jefferson (hamstring) will return from injured reserve when first eligible next week as Jefferson still has to meet with doctors to determine his next step and the team hasn't made its plans clear, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he did not yet have the information about a potential return when asked Friday, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

There's been very little information about Jefferson's progress from a hamstring injury. His return is also clouded by both his contract situation (he enters the final year of his contract in 2024) and Minnesota's playoff outlook after the season-ending Achilles injury to Kirk Cousins. We'll likely know more early next week when the Vikings face a decision whether to start his return window from injured reserve so he could possibly play as early as Nov. 12. The bottom line for fantasy managers is it's not a guarantee he'll be back in Week 10.