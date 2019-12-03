Play

Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Another touchdown in loss

Rudolph secured four of six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday.

With Adam Thielen (hamstring) sidelined Monday and Dalvin Cook exiting early with a shoulder injury, Rudolph tied for the lead in receptions on the Vikings for the night and also extended his scoring streak to four games with a memorable one-handed touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. The veteran tight end has come alive after a slow start to the season, notching multiple catches in seven consecutive contests. He'll look to keep both of his favorable streaks alive in Week 14 against the Lions.

