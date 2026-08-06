Vikings' Kyler Murray: Improving at practice, still sharing reps

Murray impressed at Wednesday's practice, connecting on multiple deep passes and showing off his speed on scrambles, according to SI.com's Jason Harmon.

The report suggests Murray may be putting some distance between himself and J.J. McCarthy, who reportedly has struggled at training camp while sharing the first-team reps. Reports on Murray also hadn't been great, at least until Wednesday, but he seems to be trending in the right direction, taking the lion's share of the snaps with the starters during Wednesday's practice, per The Minneapolis Star Tribune. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in July that he has a timeline in place to name his Week 1 starting QB, but he didn't share that timeline with the media.