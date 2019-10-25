Joseph had three tackles (two solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's win against the Redskins.

Joseph played 30 of 43 defensive snaps and delivered a strip-sack in the second quarter to setup a field goal for the Vikings. The 31-year-old has 27 tackles (16 solo) and three sacks in eight games this season.

