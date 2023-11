Blackmon recorded two tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 27-19 win versus the Saints.

Blackmon ran Chris Olave's fly route for him with just over three minutes remaining in the game Sunday, recording his first NFL pick and protecting Minnesota's eight-point lead. He's been a solid depth option for the Vikings in his rookie year, and he could be in line for an expanded role in Week 11 with Akayleb Evans tending to a calf injury.