Blacklock and the Vikings agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract for the 2023 season to the NFL veteran minimum of $1.01 million, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The renegotiation now saves Minnesota roughly $683,000 in cap space. Blacklock is slated to remain with the Vikings for at least one more campaign, after he tallied two tackles and one sack across 11 games this past season while operating as a depth/rotational defensive lineman.