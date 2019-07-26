Vikings' Shamar Stephen: Placed on NFI list
Stephen was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list with an undisclosed issue. "Shamar ... it's basically nothing. Shamar is not going to be out long," said head coach Mike Zimmer.
Stephen suited up in 15 games for the Seahawks last season, making 25 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks. He returns to the Vikings after his one season with Seattle should have a starting role if this issue doesn't turn out to be serious or cause him to miss a large portion of training camp.
