Gilmore (hamstring) is not practicing Friday.
Gilmore missed Week 14 against the Falcons and has now sat out back-to-back practices leading into Week 15 action. Saturday's practice will represent his final chance to get in at least limited reps prior to Monday's divisional matchup against the Bears. Fabian Moreau will likely start at cornerback opposite Shaquill Griffin versus Chicago if Gilmore can't play.
