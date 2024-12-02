Gilmore sustained a strained left hamstring during Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he's optimistic Gilmore "avoided a longer-term issue" with the injury that forced him out during the first half Sunday. His name will warrant looking out for when Minnesota releases its first official practice report of the week Wednesday.
