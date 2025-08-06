Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hockenson (leg/hip/back) will practice Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Hockenson exited Saturday's practice with a noticeable limp and then didn't practice Monday due to a combination of leg, hip and back injuries. He may operate only in a limited capacity Wednesday, but he'll have another session Thursday before the team will need to make a decision regarding whether he takes the field along with second-year QB J.J. McCarthy for Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
