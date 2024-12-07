The Vikings activated Reichard (quadriceps) from injured reserve Saturday.

Reichard was placed on IR in early November after straining his right quad during the Vikings' Week 9 win over the Colts. He's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but Reichard is set to reclaim his starting kicking duties from John Parker Romo, who was waived Saturday in a corresponding move. Prior to his injury, Reichard went 14-for-16 on field-goal attempts and made all 23 of his extra-point tries across eight regular-season games.