Reichard hit all five field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Eagles.

The kicker made a 59-yarder in the first quarter before hitting from 34, 28, 35 and 29 yards, respectively. Reichard has only missed one kick this year, going 13-of-14 on field goals 12-of-12 on extra points. He should get more opportunities in Minnesota's Week 8 Thursday night clash with the Chargers.