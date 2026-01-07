Reichard made 33 of his 35 field-goal tries and converted all 31 of his extra-point attempts in 17 games with Minnesota in 2025.

Despite the Vikings finishing 28th in total offense in the 2025 regular season, Reichard finished sixth in fantasy points among NFL kickers. His efficiency was remarkable, as he did not miss a single kick shorter than 50 yards and made 11 of his 13 kicks from 50-plus yards out. His field-goal conversion rate of 94.3 percent was third in the league among kickers that played at least five games. If Minnesota's offense can move the ball with some consistency in 2026, Reichard will figure to be a good fantasy option at kicker.