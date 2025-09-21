Xavier Gipson: Let go again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson was waived by the Giants on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Gipson was waived for the second time in the last 10 days. He did not appear in any game with the Giants and will now look for his next opportunity around the league.
More News
-
Giants' Xavier Gipson: Stays in Big Apple with Big Blue•
-
Xavier Gipson: Officially out in New York•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Expected to be waived•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Costly fumble in Week 1 loss•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Fades Wednesday's injury report•
-
Jets' Xavier Gipson: Still managing shoulder issue•