Durant (undisclosed) has come to terms on an injury settlement with the Broncos and been removed from their injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It remains unclear what injury Durant is dealing with, but he will be free to look for a new opportunity once he has recovered from it. To go along with Denver, the journeyman guard has spent time with the Saints, Patriots, and Chiefs since entering the league in 2020.