Durant (undisclosed) was waived by Denver on Saturday with an injury designation, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Durant was competing to earn a depth role on the offensive line. Assuming he is able to clear waivers, the 25-year-old will revert to injured reserve and be forced to miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign. Unless he is able to reach an injury settlement with the team.