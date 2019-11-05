Lightning's Victor Hedman: Returns to practice
Hedman (lower body) skated with the Lightning during Tuesday's practice in Stockholm, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hedman missed the first two of the Bolts' practices in Sweden while he recovers from the lower-body injury that sidelined him for the team's previous two games, but his presence on the ice Tuesday bodes well for his chances of returning from injured reserve ahead of Friday's Global Series matchup with the Sabres in his native country. Per Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site, Hedman skated on the Bolts' top defensive pairing alongside Kevin Shattenkirk.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hoping to play in Global Series•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Heads to IR•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ruled out against Devils•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: In doubt Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't return to Tuesday's game•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Scores game-winner on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.