Lightning's Victor Hedman: Returns to practice

Hedman (lower body) skated with the Lightning during Tuesday's practice in Stockholm, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman missed the first two of the Bolts' practices in Sweden while he recovers from the lower-body injury that sidelined him for the team's previous two games, but his presence on the ice Tuesday bodes well for his chances of returning from injured reserve ahead of Friday's Global Series matchup with the Sabres in his native country. Per Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site, Hedman skated on the Bolts' top defensive pairing alongside Kevin Shattenkirk.