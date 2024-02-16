Lehkonen scored a power-play goal on his only shot of the game and had an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Lehkonen appears to be back to normal following a lengthy absence due to a neck injury. He had one assist over the first six games back but has posted six points (three goals, three assists) over the last two contests. While he has been moved from the top line to the second unit, Lehkonen remains an integral part of the Avalanche's lead power-play unit. Six of his 15 points have come on the man-advantage unit.