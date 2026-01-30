Nelson scored a goal, added two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Nelson has had a nose for the net in January with 12 goals and five assists over 13 outings. The 34-year-old center is up to a total of 28 goals, 47 points, 117 shots, 41 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-6 rating. Nelson has never had a 40-goal campaign -- his best was a 37-goal effort over 72 outings in 2021-22. He shot 21.6 percent that season and is at 23.9 in 2025-26, so a career high is possible as long as his luck doesn't fade.