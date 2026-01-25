Nelson scored three goals, one the game-winner, in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Toronto.

The veteran center struck twice in 72 seconds midway through the first period to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead, and Nelson then provided an insurance tally in the third with an empty-netter to complete his fifth career hat trick. Nelson's been on fire in January, racking up 11 goals and 15 points in 11 games as he put himself on track for his first career 40-goal campaign.